In an enlightening discourse that cast new light on Azerbaijan's role on the international stage, President Ilham Aliyev opened up about the country's fulfilling experience as the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The discussion, conveyed through local TV channels, offered a deep-dive into the country's diplomatic journey, underlining the lessons learned and the empowerment gained.

Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of NAM: A Journey of Insight and Empowerment

Aliyev highlighted the invaluable experience gained through Azerbaijan's chairmanship of NAM, reinforcing the country's confidence in its chosen diplomatic path. The honor of leading the largest international organization after the United Nations has not only been an enlightening journey but has also solidified Azerbaijan's stance on global matters.

Reiteration of NAM's Fundamental Principles

During the discourse, President Aliyev underscored the importance of NAM's core principles, including the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of states. By aligning with such principles, Azerbaijan has demonstrated a firm commitment to the spirit of global cooperation, respect for national boundaries, and the autonomy of nations.

Staying True to the Original Vision of NAM

Aliyev further reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the original vision of NAM, which includes maintaining distance from major geopolitical centers and refraining from aligning with any side. This adherence to neutrality and independence underscores the country's commitment to a balanced foreign policy, free from the influence of global power blocs.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded over six decades ago, serves as a platform for countries that choose not to align with any major power blocs. As such, Azerbaijan's leadership role in the Movement is a significant step in its foreign policy, marking a new chapter in its diplomatic endeavors.