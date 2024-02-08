In a meeting that underscored the importance of international cooperation and democratic principles, Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, convened with members of the observation mission from the Italian Parliament and the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. The gathering, which took place on February 8, 2024, focused on the recent Azerbaijani presidential election and the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions.

Advertisment

A Triumph of Sovereignty and Democracy

Gafarova emphasized the significance of the election, which was held for the first time across Azerbaijan's entire sovereign territory, including the recently liberated lands. In order to ensure that voters in these territories could freely exercise their rights, 26 polling stations were established. Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the election's management, noting the favorable conditions at polling stations and the presence of 90,000 observers to monitor the process.

Andrea Di Giuseppe, a representative from the Italian Parliament, and Sandra Boi, Deputy Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful election. They acknowledged that the election met both legislative and international standards, further solidifying the country's commitment to democratic values.

Advertisment

Fostering International Collaboration

During the meeting, the participants also discussed interparliamentary cooperation and the role of friendship groups in enhancing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Italy, and Serbia. The potential for increased collaboration between legislative committees was explored, as the three countries seek to strengthen their partnerships and promote regional stability.

In related news, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan. Additionally, the one-year mark was noted since the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. In a show of solidarity, the international community reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Election Process

While the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) noted that the Azerbaijani presidential election took place in a restrictive environment with limited political competition, the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev secured over 92% of the votes. Challengers conceded the race, and voter turnout remained strong.

Aliyev's time in power has been marked by increasingly strict laws curbing political debate and the arrests of opposition figures and independent journalists. Still, the international election observation mission, which involved 335 observers from 42 countries, acknowledged the administrative efficiency of the election and the country's efforts to expand voting rights to its recently liberated territories.

As Azerbaijan continues to navigate the complexities of its political landscape, the international community remains invested in the country's democratic development and its ability to foster genuine pluralism and freedom of expression. By working together, Azerbaijan and its international partners can ensure that the country's democratic institutions evolve to meet the needs of its citizens and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

In a world where the lines between democracy and authoritarianism are increasingly blurred, the story of Azerbaijan's ongoing democratic journey serves as a reminder that the pursuit of freedom and self-determination is an enduring human endeavor. As international observers, diplomats, and policymakers engage with Azerbaijan, they contribute to the larger narrative of democratic development and the global struggle for human rights and dignity.