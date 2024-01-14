en English
Europe

Azerbaijan’s ‘Caviar Diplomacy’: A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Azerbaijan’s ‘Caviar Diplomacy’: A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe

In an unprecedented scandal that threatens the credibility of the Council of Europe, allegations of bribery by the Azerbaijani government towards members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have surfaced. The purported bribery involves gifting of silk carpets, gold, caviar, cash, and paid trips, a practice aptly described as “caviar diplomacy”. The intent behind these alleged bribes is to influence votes to favor Azerbaijan and against its adversaries, Armenia and Artsakh.

The Emerging Scandal

The issue came into the spotlight when Transparency International and the European Stability Initiative (ESI) called for investigations into accusations that Azerbaijan had transferred large sums of money to influence PACE decisions. One such controversial decision was a 2013 vote that rejected a critical report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

Findings and Allegations

The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, reported on the scandal, including claims that a PACE member had distributed over $30 million in bribes on behalf of Azerbaijan. A former Italian deputy is facing a trial for allegedly accepting bribes from the Azerbaijani government. PACE President, Pedro Agramunt, is under intense pressure to resign after consistently refusing to investigate the bribery allegations and for making an unauthorized trip to Syria.

Impact on European Institutions

The Council of Europe has initiated an unprecedented investigation into Azerbaijan’s compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights. The allegations and subsequent fallouts underscore the potential damage to the Council of Europe’s credibility and its role as a human rights guardian if it turns a blind eye to these allegations of bribery.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

