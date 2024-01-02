Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day

On the occasion of Cuba’s National Holiday, Liberation Day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended his warm congratulations to President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba. In a heartfelt letter, President Aliyev conveyed his commitment to strengthen the enduring friendly relations that exist between Azerbaijan and Cuba.

Celebrating Solidarity and Cooperation

While expressing his desire to work hand in hand with Cuba, President Aliyev underscored the importance of persevering in their joint efforts. He emphasized the necessity to fortify the bonds between the two nations, and to broaden bilateral and multilateral cooperation in a manner that will benefit both peoples.

World Leaders Honor the Cuban Revolution

Leaders from diverse countries, including Venezuela, North Korea, Belarus, and Uzbekistan, have also extended their congratulations to the Cuban government and people on the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution. The significance of this victory was highlighted, and gratitude for the solidarity and cooperation between their countries and Cuba was expressed.

Remembering Fidel Castro

Amid these celebrations, Cuba is also mourning the death of Fidel Castro, the revolutionary leader and former President. With flags flying at half-staff and mass rallies planned, world leaders have offered condolences and tributes. Castro’s death has elicited varied reactions from leaders worldwide, with some lauding him as a visionary, while others criticized his regime’s human rights abuses. His influence on Cuba and the world is being scrutinized, and his legacy continues to inspire revolutionaries worldwide.

In the closing note of his letter, President Aliyev extended his best wishes for the New Year 2024, wishing everlasting peace and prosperity for the Cuban people.