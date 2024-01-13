Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections

In a compelling display of democratic transparency, Azerbaijan has registered over 20,500 observers for the impending snap presidential elections. This information was relayed by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, who disclosed that 18,359 of these observers have registered with district election commissions.

International Observers and the Candidacy of Ilham Aliyev

Panahov further revealed that the observer mission from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly at the early presidential elections will be led by Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate, Zhakip Asanov. International observers from the IPA CIS will participate in monitoring the elections, under the invitation of Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova. This assembly of international observers underlines Azerbaijan’s commitment to maintaining transparent and fair elections.

During the CEC meeting, the candidacy of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev was officially approved. This move comes as Aliyev gave reasons for the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024 in an interview with local TV channels. Out of the seven registered candidates, five are political party representatives.

Favorable Reports and the Role of Foreign Observers

International organizations have favorably reported on the progress Azerbaijan has made in the election process. In an era where global attention is increasingly focused on the sanctity of democratic procedures, Azerbaijan’s efforts to involve both internal and foreign observers are commendable.

With the current tally of observers standing at 20,500, Panahov expects the number to increase to 50,000. This would further strengthen the credibility of the electoral process and bolster the nation’s reputation for electoral transparency.

Facilitating Overseas Voting

In an inclusive move, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking measures to help citizens residing abroad or on long-term overseas assignments exercise their voting rights in the snap presidential election. Diplomatic missions and consulates have compiled a list of voters and established 49 polling stations in 37 countries to conduct the election process abroad.

This initiative not only ensures the participation of every eligible voter, but also reinforces Azerbaijan’s commitment to a democratic, inclusive, and transparent electoral process. Undoubtedly, these forward-thinking measures set a positive precedent for other nations to emulate.