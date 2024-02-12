President Ilham Aliyev Secures Landslide Victory in Azerbaijan Elections

In an election that took place on February 7, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan secured a landslide victory with 92.12 percent of the votes. The election, which took place across 125 constituencies, saw a voter turnout of 76.43 percent. The incumbent president's win was met with congratulations from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Uzbekistan.

A New Era of Democratic Growth

The recent presidential election in Azerbaijan marked a significant moment for the country, allowing for a new era of democratic growth and sustainable development. The election was the first time the entire country, including recently liberated territories, participated in the voting process.

The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan is set to ratify the Central Election Commission's protocol regarding the results of the presidential election. Various organizations and exit polls also confirm the overwhelming support for Aliyev.

Transparency and Active Participation

Despite criticism and biased opinions from various international organizations and media outlets, there were also positive observations from local and international observers about the transparency and active participation in the election process.

The election process was highlighted for its transparency, including the presence of international and Azerbaijani observers, the use of electronic fingerprint verification to prevent duplicate voting, and the installation of webcams at voting stations for monitoring. There were no reports of violence at polling stations, and all candidates were given equal access.

Sovereignty and Economics

President Aliyev's landslide victory can be attributed to issues of sovereignty and economics, specifically the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenian troops. The recent victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has led to a surge in national pride and support for Aliyev's government.

The election was hailed as fair and open, with allegations of election irregularities refuted. The transparency and active participation in the election process have been emphasized as a testament to the strength of Azerbaijan's democracy.

In the wake of his victory, President Aliyev has expressed his commitment to continuing the path of democratic growth and sustainable development for the country.

With the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan looks forward to a bright and prosperous future under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.