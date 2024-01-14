en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

In a recent interview, President Aliyev of Azerbaijan reflected on the nation’s tenure as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), an international organization of states that choose not to align formally with any major power bloc. This reflection came as Azerbaijan completed its term at the helm, providing insight into the nation’s contributions and future plans within the movement.

Azerbaijan’s Contributions to NAM

During its chairmanship, Azerbaijan played a pivotal role in the institutionalization of NAM. The country championed the creation of parliamentary, youth, and women’s platforms within the organization, giving a voice to diverse segments of the population across member countries. The aim was to foster a more inclusive and robust dialogue on issues of mutual interest, reinforcing NAM’s commitment to promoting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent development of all nations.

Support for the Baku Initiative Group

Another highlight of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship was its support for the Baku Initiative Group. This initiative further underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to the principles of NAM, advocating for peaceful coexistence among countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

A Green Transition and the Road to COP29

Looking beyond its chairmanship, Azerbaijan is focusing on environmental sustainability. The country is preparing to host the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in November. With a clear focus on green transition and renewable energy production, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in promoting sustainable practices within the NAM and beyond, reflecting the broader global shift towards climate consciousness.

The end of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship marks not an end, but a transition. As the country continues to actively participate in NAM, it is poised to contribute to and shape the movement’s future trajectory, staying true to the principles of neutrality, independence, and respect for sovereignty that define NAM.

0
International Relations Politics World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
In a flurry of dissatisfaction and protest, traders worldwide are voicing their grievances about the challenges they face at various ports. From delays in goods clearance to high storage and cargo release costs, bureaucratic customs procedures, and corruption, these complexities are significantly impacting their business operations. Disruptions at the Port of Oakland Protestors, opposing the
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
Paris and Berlin Unwaveringly Stand with Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
3 hours ago
Paris and Berlin Unwaveringly Stand with Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
3 hours ago
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
Kenya's Fight against Double Taxation: A Look at DTAs and TRCs
2 mins ago
Kenya's Fight against Double Taxation: A Look at DTAs and TRCs
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
3 mins ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
Uganda's Leap onto Global Stage: Hosting NAM and G77+China Summits in 2024
3 hours ago
Uganda's Leap onto Global Stage: Hosting NAM and G77+China Summits in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
16 seconds
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
32 seconds
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
1 min
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
1 min
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
1 min
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
2 mins
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
2 mins
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
2 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
2 mins
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
17 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app