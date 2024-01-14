Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

In a recent interview, President Aliyev of Azerbaijan reflected on the nation’s tenure as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), an international organization of states that choose not to align formally with any major power bloc. This reflection came as Azerbaijan completed its term at the helm, providing insight into the nation’s contributions and future plans within the movement.

Azerbaijan’s Contributions to NAM

During its chairmanship, Azerbaijan played a pivotal role in the institutionalization of NAM. The country championed the creation of parliamentary, youth, and women’s platforms within the organization, giving a voice to diverse segments of the population across member countries. The aim was to foster a more inclusive and robust dialogue on issues of mutual interest, reinforcing NAM’s commitment to promoting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent development of all nations.

Support for the Baku Initiative Group

Another highlight of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship was its support for the Baku Initiative Group. This initiative further underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to the principles of NAM, advocating for peaceful coexistence among countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

A Green Transition and the Road to COP29

Looking beyond its chairmanship, Azerbaijan is focusing on environmental sustainability. The country is preparing to host the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in November. With a clear focus on green transition and renewable energy production, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in promoting sustainable practices within the NAM and beyond, reflecting the broader global shift towards climate consciousness.

The end of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship marks not an end, but a transition. As the country continues to actively participate in NAM, it is poised to contribute to and shape the movement’s future trajectory, staying true to the principles of neutrality, independence, and respect for sovereignty that define NAM.