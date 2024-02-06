Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister and SCO Discuss Election and Cooperation

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General, Zhang Ming convened to discuss mutual cooperation and the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections. The meeting, which took place on February 6, 2024, underscored the growing significance of Azerbaijan's role in the SCO, a regional political, economic, and security organization.

Azerbaijan, as a dialogue partner, has been actively participating in the SCO's regional security and transport communication projects, as well as contributing to sectors such as economy, trade, and tourism. The upcoming 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World' and the country's hosting of COP29 highlight the importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the SCO.

A Landmark Presidential Election

The forthcoming presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, holds significant importance for Azerbaijan. For the first time since reconstruction, citizens will be able to cast their votes in territories liberated after three decades of occupation. Over 22,000 voters are expected to participate in the election through 26 polling stations established in these areas. Web cameras at 1,000 polling stations will allow for online monitoring of the electoral process.

As part of ensuring a fair and transparent election, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized electoral processes for citizens abroad. International oversight is also in place, with 790 observers from 72 international organizations, representing 89 countries, accredited to monitor the election. Zhang Ming expressed confidence in the electoral process's fairness and transparency, wishing Azerbaijan success.

The meeting concluded with discussions on mutual interests, further strengthening the bond between Azerbaijan and the SCO. The results of the SCO's observation mission will be published on February 8, marking another milestone in Azerbaijan's democratic journey.