Azad Jammu & Kashmir Apex Committee Emphasizes National Action Plan Implementation, Cybercrime Control

The eleventh meeting of the Apex Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, led by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, convened in the state metropolis, focusing on the National Action Plan's full implementation and cybercrime law enforcement. Held on Wednesday, the session was marked by discussions on security, social media monitoring, and communal harmony, attended by notable figures including Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor and the General Officer Commanding 12 Division.

Fostering Security and Peace

During the meeting, the Apex Committee reviewed the progress of decisions made in prior sessions and the current state of security in Azad Kashmir. Satisfaction was expressed over the law and order situation, with a directive to closely monitor those spreading communal hatred. Prime Minister Haq emphasized the importance of security for the state's survival, urging institutions to collaboratively ensure Azad Kashmir remains a beacon of peace.

Combating Cybercrime and Propaganda

Prime Minister Haq highlighted the challenges posed by social media and cybercrime, directing law enforcement agencies to enforce existing cybercrime laws robustly. The necessity of amending these laws to make them more effective was also discussed, with the law secretary tasked to propose necessary changes. The state's commitment to taking action against violators of social media and cybercrime regulations was reaffirmed.

Empowering Youth and Promoting Unity

The meeting also touched upon youth empowerment and national unity. The Prime Minister announced the upcoming Prime Minister's Skilled Kashmir program, set to launch after March 15, 2024, with a budget of 1.5 billion rupees aimed at skill development and providing interest-free business loans to the youth. Additionally, seminars in madrassas to spread unity with Pakistan were planned, expanding their scope to foster broader community cohesion.

This comprehensive approach by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, focusing on security, law enforcement, and youth empowerment, outlines a clear path forward for addressing contemporary challenges while ensuring the region's prosperity and stability.