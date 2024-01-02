en English
Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
The inauguration of the illustrious Ram temple in Ayodhya, a religious and political epicenter in India, is set to occur on January 22, 2024. This historic event, manifesting from the ashes of the demolished Babri Masjid, is not only a testament to the reclaiming of Hindu nationalism but also a potential tool for the mobilization of voters as the country gears up for the national elections in May. However, as the spotlight shines brightly on Ayodhya, a shadow is cast on the Sunehri Bagh mosque in Delhi, a heritage site now threatened by a proposal from the city municipality aiming to ease VIP traffic.

Fostering Nationalism or Fueling Division?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement of the Ayodhya issue and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status have stirred the nation’s politics, upending Nehru’s secular vision for India. These actions intertwine religious and muscular nationalism, potentially impacting the democratic fabric of the nation.

Simultaneously, the potential destruction of the Sunehri Bagh mosque, where Maulana Hasrat Mohani – a member of the Communist Party and the constituent assembly – once resided, raises concerns over India’s diverse cultural heritage. The mosque stands as a symbol of unity and tolerance, its possible demolition raising questions about the preservation of secular spaces in the country.

Ayodhya: A Blend of Mythology and History

The Ram temple trust plans to distribute ‘akshat’ bags to five lakh villages, encouraging religious rituals and involvement in the temple’s inauguration. This, along with the appeal for citizens to celebrate the consecration from their homes, signifies an attempt to unite the nation through cultural practices, attaching a sense of collective identity to the event. However, these practices contrast sharply with the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Dalit leader who rejected the idea of Temple Entry for the upliftment of the ‘Depressed Classes’, focusing instead on education and employment.

Reflecting on Historical Respect and Indulgence

This article also sheds light on the historical respect and indulgence towards Hindu culture by Muslim writers and scholars, a stark contrast to the current tensions. As prayers echo in Ayodhya, it becomes pertinent to remember history alongside the allure of mythology. This reflection serves as a reminder of the nation’s diverse and harmonious past, a potential guide towards maintaining unity amidst diversity in the future.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

