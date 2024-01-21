Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Historic Event with Prime Minister's Attendance

In a momentous occasion etched in the annals of India's rich cultural and religious history, the city of Ayodhya is poised to witness the inauguration of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22. A beacon of faith and devotion, the temple is a tangible symbol of the enduring reverence for Lord Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

Festive Air Engulfs Ayodhya

The city, swathed in a festive air, is prepared to host the grand ceremony that is scheduled to commence at precisely 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The 40-minute event, termed a 'historic moment' by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, will culminate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla. The auspicious ritual signifies the invocation of the deity's presence into the idol.

Iconic Ram Mandir: A Monumental Undertaking

The Ram Mandir, a colossal undertaking managed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore. The trust, established by the BJP-led Central government in February 2020, has been the driving force behind the project, steering it from conception to fruition.

Prime Minister Anticipated at the Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event, adding to the significance of the occasion. To ensure a smooth and secure event for the dignitaries, the state government has implemented comprehensive arrangements, meticulously planning every detail.

Broadcasting the Historic Event

For those who cannot make it to Ayodhya, the ceremony will be livestreamed on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel and broadcast live on DD News and Doordarshan, ensuring that millions of devotees worldwide can partake in the celebrations virtually.