Ayodhya Firing Victim’s Sister Opposes Samajwadi Party’s Presence at Ram Mandir Consecration

Unveiling a tale of sacrifice and endurance, Purnima Kothari, the sister of the Kothari brothers who were fatally shot in the Ayodhya incident of November 1990, has voiced her opposition to the Samajwadi Party’s presence at the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The brothers, Ram Kumar Kothari and Sharad Kumar Kothari, were deeply involved in the Ram Rath Yatra and had daringly positioned a saffron flag atop the Babri Masjid on October 30, 1990.

The Controversial Involvement of the Samajwadi Party

According to Purnima, the Samajwadi Party government, under the helm of then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, held responsibility for the fatal shooting and lathicharge of the kar sevaks. She contends that those who sanctioned the firing should face punishment and advocates for legal recourse. In a 2017 speech, Mulayam Singh Yadav defended his contentious decision, asserting that even more lives could have been sacrificed if necessary to maintain the country’s unity and integrity.

The Sacrifice of the Kothari Brothers

Recalling her brothers’ deep-rooted involvement in the ideology of the RSS, Purnima recounted how her parents, undeterred by potential dangers, supported their sons’ participation in the kar seva. The loss of her brothers is a mournful memory for Purnima, yet she finds solace in the belief that their deaths were not in vain. After a 33-year wait, the Ram Mandir is finally being consecrated.

Preparing for the Consecration Ceremony

Residing in North Kolkata, Purnima is gearing up to travel to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. This comes after the challenge she faced in caring for her ailing parents following her brothers’ tragic demise. She stands as a testament to resilience and hope, as she readies to witness the culmination of her brothers’ sacrifice – the consecration of the Ram Mandir.