en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi’s Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi’s Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects

On a foggy morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-hour visit to the city of Ayodhya, unveiling a host of development projects valued at over ₹15,000 crore. The city, adorned with flowers and posters, waited with bated breath for this transformative moment. Amid stringent security measures and the thick fog of anticipation, the Prime Minister initiated a journey that would significantly reshape Ayodhya’s infrastructure.

From Airports to Railways: A Bold Leap of Progress

Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister were significant infrastructure enhancements, including a new airport, railway station, highway expansions, and the unveiling of 46 additional projects worth ₹15,700 crore. The inauguration of the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the Ayodhya Dham railway station, costing over Rs 240 crore, marked a milestone in Ayodhya’s development. This railway station, with its eco-friendly design and modern amenities such as lifts and escalators, is a testament to the harmony of spiritual heritage and contemporary progress.

A New Era of Connectivity

Adding to the connectivity of this historical city, Prime Minister Modi launched six new Vande Bharat trains from the Ayodhya Dham station, connecting it with various important destinations across India. Alongside this, the electrification and doubling of the railway line promise to boost the city’s connectivity and socio-economic growth.

The Warm Welcome and the Anticipation

On his arrival in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister was warmly received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had stayed overnight in anticipation of the visit. The Prime Minister, after conducting a virtual review of the preparations, personally inspected the airport, railway station, and other projects, signifying his commitment to the city’s progress.

Setting the Stage for the Grand Consecration

This visit by Prime Minister Modi not only marks a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s transformative journey but also sets the stage for the upcoming grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. The city, on the cusp of a significant spiritual and infrastructural transformation, stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of spiritual heritage and modern development.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

India Launches New Vande Bharat Train Service, Engages Social Media Influencers for Promotion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Income Tax Department's Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans ...
@Business · 5 mins
Income Tax Department's Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans ...
heart comment 0
SEBI’s Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry Experts

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry Experts
SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations
Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024
Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
18 seconds
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
54 seconds
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
1 min
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
2 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
3 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
4 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
4 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
4 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
4 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app