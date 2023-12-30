Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi’s Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects

On a foggy morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-hour visit to the city of Ayodhya, unveiling a host of development projects valued at over ₹15,000 crore. The city, adorned with flowers and posters, waited with bated breath for this transformative moment. Amid stringent security measures and the thick fog of anticipation, the Prime Minister initiated a journey that would significantly reshape Ayodhya’s infrastructure.

From Airports to Railways: A Bold Leap of Progress

Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister were significant infrastructure enhancements, including a new airport, railway station, highway expansions, and the unveiling of 46 additional projects worth ₹15,700 crore. The inauguration of the new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the Ayodhya Dham railway station, costing over Rs 240 crore, marked a milestone in Ayodhya’s development. This railway station, with its eco-friendly design and modern amenities such as lifts and escalators, is a testament to the harmony of spiritual heritage and contemporary progress.

A New Era of Connectivity

Adding to the connectivity of this historical city, Prime Minister Modi launched six new Vande Bharat trains from the Ayodhya Dham station, connecting it with various important destinations across India. Alongside this, the electrification and doubling of the railway line promise to boost the city’s connectivity and socio-economic growth.

The Warm Welcome and the Anticipation

On his arrival in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister was warmly received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had stayed overnight in anticipation of the visit. The Prime Minister, after conducting a virtual review of the preparations, personally inspected the airport, railway station, and other projects, signifying his commitment to the city’s progress.

Setting the Stage for the Grand Consecration

This visit by Prime Minister Modi not only marks a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s transformative journey but also sets the stage for the upcoming grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. The city, on the cusp of a significant spiritual and infrastructural transformation, stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of spiritual heritage and modern development.