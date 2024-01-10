AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) State Secretary, Brad Gandy, has launched a scathing attack on the Albanese Government, accusing it of mistreating Western Australia’s resources sector. The critique comes amid looming layoffs at Alcoa, where over 1,100 employees stand on the brink of unemployment. Gandy’s accusations underscore the deepening rift between union leaders and the government over the handling of the resources sector and the welfare of its workers.

The ‘ATM’ Allegation

At the heart of Gandy’s criticism is the accusation that the Albanese Government has treated the resources sector like an ‘ATM’. In his view, the government has been extracting value from the sector without providing adequate support in return. This perspective reflects the growing discontent among union leaders about the government’s perceived negligence towards the sector and its employees.

McGurk’s ‘Naivety’

Gandy didn’t hold back in his criticisms, specifically targeting Training Minister Simone McGurk. He labelled McGurk as ‘naive’ for suggesting that Alcoa’s retrenched workers would have no difficulty finding new jobs in Perth. This accusation points to the broader issue of government officials underestimating the challenges faced by displaced workers in the resources sector.

A Deepening Rift

Gandy’s comments are indicative of the escalating tensions between union leaders and the Albanese Government. These remarks serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of political neglect towards key sectors and the individuals they employ. As the situation at Alcoa unfolds, the government’s handling of the crisis will likely face continued scrutiny, both from the AWU and the wider public.