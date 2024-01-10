en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) State Secretary, Brad Gandy, has launched a scathing attack on the Albanese Government, accusing it of mistreating Western Australia’s resources sector. The critique comes amid looming layoffs at Alcoa, where over 1,100 employees stand on the brink of unemployment. Gandy’s accusations underscore the deepening rift between union leaders and the government over the handling of the resources sector and the welfare of its workers.

The ‘ATM’ Allegation

At the heart of Gandy’s criticism is the accusation that the Albanese Government has treated the resources sector like an ‘ATM’. In his view, the government has been extracting value from the sector without providing adequate support in return. This perspective reflects the growing discontent among union leaders about the government’s perceived negligence towards the sector and its employees.

McGurk’s ‘Naivety’

Gandy didn’t hold back in his criticisms, specifically targeting Training Minister Simone McGurk. He labelled McGurk as ‘naive’ for suggesting that Alcoa’s retrenched workers would have no difficulty finding new jobs in Perth. This accusation points to the broader issue of government officials underestimating the challenges faced by displaced workers in the resources sector.

A Deepening Rift

Gandy’s comments are indicative of the escalating tensions between union leaders and the Albanese Government. These remarks serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of political neglect towards key sectors and the individuals they employ. As the situation at Alcoa unfolds, the government’s handling of the crisis will likely face continued scrutiny, both from the AWU and the wider public.

0
Australia Business Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
54 seconds ago
Fire Rages Through Mandurah Daycare Centre After Closing Time
Playtime Early Learning Centre, a prominent daycare facility nestled in the heart of Mandurah CBD, was abruptly swallowed by a raging inferno on a fateful Wednesday evening, minutes after the establishment shut its doors for the day. The fire, which was reported shortly after 6pm, tore through the interior of the building with a relentless
Fire Rages Through Mandurah Daycare Centre After Closing Time
AMP Capital's Chief Economist Discusses Inflation Trends with Sky News Australia
11 mins ago
AMP Capital's Chief Economist Discusses Inflation Trends with Sky News Australia
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
12 mins ago
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
5 mins ago
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
8 mins ago
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Woodside Advocates for Gas Inclusion in Commonwealth Scheme
10 mins ago
Woodside Advocates for Gas Inclusion in Commonwealth Scheme
Latest Headlines
World News
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
25 seconds
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
32 seconds
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
1 min
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
2 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
2 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
3 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
4 mins
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
4 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
5 mins
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app