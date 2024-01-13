en English
Bangladesh

Awami League’s Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Awami League’s Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency

In a closely contested election at the Mymensingh-3 constituency, Nilufar Anjum Popy of the Awami League emerged as the unofficial winner at the previously postponed Bhalukapur High School centre. She secured a total of 54,491 votes, narrowly surpassing her primary competitor, independent candidate Somnath Saha, who garnered 52,566 votes.

Rescheduled Election amidst Tight Security

The original voting session at this centre was abruptly halted on January 7 due to reports of election irregularities. This prompted the Election Commission to reschedule the election for January 13. The polls opened at 8am and concluded at 4pm on Saturday, with a substantial number of security personnel deployed to ensure a seamless process.

Final Results and Voter Turnout

Out of 1,676 votes cast, 15 were deemed invalid. The Election Commission declared the results around 5pm the same day, following a thorough review and count of the ballots. The Bhalukapur High School centre has a total of 3,032 registered voters, making the results from this centre pivotal in determining the overall outcome of the Mymensingh-3 constituency election.

The Human Element of Politics

Nilufar Anjum Popy, the winning candidate, is the wife of the late Mahbubul Hoque Shakil, a former special assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her victory is not just a political triumph but also a testament to the enduring legacy of her late husband’s contributions to the nation.

Bangladesh Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

