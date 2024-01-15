en English
Bangladesh

Awami League’s Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Awami League’s Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition

Awami League, Bangladesh’s ruling party, recently faced an election that sparked concerns over the lack of genuine competition. This unique election saw the party permitting its dissenting candidates to run, an act which was expected to engage a wider electorate. However, the move seemed to primarily attract the party’s rival factions, leaving many voters uninterested.

Low Turnout and Anticipated Victory

The recent election saw a voter turnout of merely 26% by 3:00pm, with reports suggesting an even lower final count. Many citizens abstained from voting, having anticipated the Awami League’s victory, further contributing to the low turnout. The ruling party’s internal transformation, shifting towards more businessmen as nominees, is also seen as a factor dampening voter engagement.

Subdued Election Atmosphere

Adding to the subdued nature of the electoral process was the noticeable absence of celebratory activities typically associated with campaigns. Furthermore, the fear of violence was heightened by incidents of arson at polling stations and on buses preceding the election day, impacting voter turnout and mood.

Controversy and Criticism

The election saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina winning a fourth consecutive term, amidst controversy due to the boycott by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Western nations criticized the election as not free or fair, citing political violence and human rights violations. However, despite the criticism, these nations expressed a desire to develop better ties with Bangladesh. The controversy intensified when the Awami League handed over 26 seats to the Jatiyo Party, prompting further questions about the nature of their partnership.

Overall, the election’s subdued and somewhat predictable nature, coupled with concerns about its competitive nature, has raised questions about the overall democratic engagement of the electorate. The ruling Awami League’s decision to allow dissenting candidates to participate without repercussions may have inadvertently narrowed the electoral competition, rather than widening it.

Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

