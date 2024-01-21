Awami League General Secretary States Government Not Seeking External Validation

Obaidul Quader, the General Secretary of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League (AL) and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, has made a powerful assertion that the government is not in need of validation from any external entities. During a press conference held at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Quader addressed a range of contemporary issues and emphasized that the government, elected by the people, does not feel desperate for recognition.

A Statement of Independence

Obaidul Quader's comments can be seen as a strong indication of the government's self-assurance and independence regarding its legitimacy and actions. His remarks came during a time when the country is grappling with various socio-political challenges, strengthening the perception of a confident administration capable of navigating the nation's course. His statement stood out as a bold affirmation of the government's firm stance and its commitment to the democratic process.

Awami League's Commitment to Democracy

Quader's statement also highlighted the Awami League's commitment to ensuring free and fair elections. He underscored the need to empower Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her quest to protect and uphold Bangladesh's democracy. This comment once again underlined the party's dedication to the democratic process and the belief in its ability to deliver on its promises.

Bangladesh's Vision for 2040

Quader also outlined the party's vision for the future, expressing the ambition of transforming Bangladesh into a Smart Bangladesh by 2040. This vision signifies the government's dedication to modernization and tech-driven growth, indicating a future-oriented approach and a readiness to adapt to the rapidly evolving global landscape. His statement thus paints a picture of a government that is not only confident in its present actions but is also committed to a visionary future for the country.