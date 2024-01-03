Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations

Awami League candidate Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury has made headlines as he surrendered to the court, securing bail over allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct and assaulting a journalist. This development comes amid the race for Chittagong-16, a key constituency where Mostafizur is running for the third consecutive term. The drama unfolded as he pushed a reporter to the ground, triggering a wave of criticism and legal scrutiny.

Allegations and Court Proceedings

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, headed by Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb, Mostafizur’s attorney, SM Bazlur Rahman, refuted the allegations. He argued that the charges were baseless, and sought bail which was granted until the next court date. However, this decision was not without opposition. Additional District Public Prosecutor Azharul Haque Chowdhury expressed concerns that granting bail might incite violence and obstruct fair elections.

Case Background

The case against Mostafizur was lodged by Banskhali Upazila Election Officer Harun Molla on December 26. It was filed under section 8 (b) of the Candidates’ Election Code of Conduct, 2008, marking a significant moment in the election race. Mostafizur, who triumphed in the parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2018, is seeking to retain his seat for the third consecutive time.

Conflict with Journalists

The incident that sparked this controversy occurred on November 30, 2023. Mostafizur, while submitting his nomination papers for the January 7 election, became agitated and assaulted a journalist. He also threatened a reporter from Independent Television, and his supporters attacked the group of journalists present, damaging their devices. This incident led to a complaint and a subsequent show-cause notice from the local election inquiry committee. A delegation, including two lawyers, responded to the committee’s notice on Mostafizur’s behalf.