India

Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:50 am EST
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami

In a major development in India, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has announced that his government will receive the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the new year. The announcement is a significant step towards implementing the UCC, a key promise made during the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Standardization

Envisioned as a tool to standardize laws concerning personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, and adoption across all religions and communities in India, the UCC has been a topic of intense debate for years. The state cabinet, headed by CM Dhami, has approved the progress made by a five-member panel responsible for drafting the UCC. The committee, under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been working tirelessly to shape the future legislation.

Prime Minister’s Push for UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently emphasized the need for uniform legislation, in line with the principles of the Indian Constitution. His remarks have added momentum to the push for the UCC. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution encourages the state to strive for a UCC throughout the country, making the proposed UCC a matter of national significance.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Expectations

Despite the progress and support, implementing the UCC is not without challenges. A range of opinions and concerns have been expressed, from potential conflicts with central legislation to the impact on personal laws of different communities and complexities of implementing a state-based UCC. The UCC’s effectiveness in addressing issues like bigamy and ‘love jihad’ have also been questioned. However, the Uttarakhand government remains committed to proceeding with the UCC and has expressed optimism about its potential to strengthen the secular fabric of society and empower women.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

