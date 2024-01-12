en English
Law

Awaiting Supreme Court’s Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
The Ogun State governorship election has become a political hotbed, with incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) embroiled in a legal tussle. The contention revolves around the election results from March 18, 2024, which Adebutu and the PDP have disputed, alleging that Abiodun did not secure the majority of votes legitimately.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

The PDP levelled accusations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asserting non-compliance with the Electoral Act and permitting corrupt practices. They claim that over 40,000 voters were disenfranchised due to disruptions by thugs at more than 99 polling units. The appellants’ senior lawyer argued that the election results showed a narrow margin of victory, and the votes from these disputed units could potentially alter the election outcome.

Legal Journey to the Supreme Court

Despite these allegations, both the Tribunal, led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, and the Court of Appeal, with a two-to-one split judgment, dismissed Adebutu’s petitions for lacking merit. Dissatisfied with these outcomes, Adebutu escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which has since reserved judgment after declining to hear cross-appeals from the APC and INEC.

Anticipation and Prayers

As the tension mounts, Governor Abiodun and his team, including Deputy Governor Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele and other cabinet members, have been spotted in a video engaging in fervent prayers, seeking divine intervention for a favorable Supreme Court decision. The date for the announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision has yet to be disclosed.

The Supreme Court’s pending judgment holds the potential to shift political dynamics in Ogun State. This case exemplifies the intricate interplay of politics, law, and the democratic process in Nigeria, with the final decision eagerly awaited by all stakeholders.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

