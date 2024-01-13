en English
Elections

Awaiting J. Ann Selzer’s Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
In the political landscape of the United States, few events carry the weight of the Iowa caucus. As the first major electoral event in the presidential primaries, it’s a bellwether that often sets the tone for the race. This year, all eyes are on J. Ann Selzer, the famed pollster known for her uncanny ability to predict the outcome of the Iowa caucuses, as she prepares to unveil her final poll of the 2024 Republican race.

Lessons from 2020

The anticipation surrounding Selzer’s poll arises from its historical influence and accuracy. However, it’s impossible to ignore the shadow of 2020, when a technical error resulted in the omission of Pete Buttigieg’s name from at least one interview. This incident led to the scrapping of Selzer’s poll, co-sponsored by CNN and the Des Moines Register, mere hours before it was set to go public. This debacle was followed by a massive failure in reporting the caucus results by the Iowa Democratic Party, casting a long shadow over the process.

Anticipating the 2024 Poll

Despite the 2020 mishap, Selzer continues to use the same call center, albeit with modifications to prevent a repeat of the past. Monitors have been locked to avert any adjustment by interviewers, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the polling process. Co-sponsored by NBC News and Mediacom this year, the poll is expected to have a significant impact on the candidates’ momentum. The poll’s influence is illustrated by historical examples like Rick Santorum’s late surge in 2012, underscoring its importance in shaping the political narrative.

The Selzer Method

One of the key factors contributing to Selzer’s success is her methodology. Unlike many pollsters who focus on past caucus participants, she includes all registered voters in her sampling. This approach enables her to capture a more accurate picture of the electorate, which may include first-time caucus-goers. This is particularly relevant when measuring support for candidates like Donald Trump, who has a history of drawing first-time voters. Despite the shift of many surveys to online platforms, Selzer remains committed to telephone surveys, a testament to her faith in traditional methods.

In the final analysis, the anticipation surrounding Selzer’s Iowa caucus poll is a reflection of its past influence and the respect garnered by her rigorous methodology. As the political world awaits the release of her final poll, one thing is clear – regardless of the outcome, Selzer’s poll will be a key factor in shaping the narrative of the 2024 Republican race.

Elections Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

