Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy

Avraham Neguise, a former member of Knesset (MK) and a stalwart figure in the Ethiopian-Israeli community, has been nominated as Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, marking a significant milestone for Ethiopian-Israelis. However, his nomination has stirred controversy due to his past association with Christian organizations and missionary work, causing a rift within the community.

Controversy and Community Division

The Ethiopian-Israeli community, which consists of approximately 100,000 people, is divided into two main groups: Beta Israel, who have retained their Jewish faith, and the Falash Mura, Ethiopian Jews who converted to Christianity. Neguise, who identifies as a member of Beta Israel, is facing criticism for his past involvement with Christian organizations, a period when he identified himself as a Christian. This history has reignited an ongoing internal power struggle within the community.

Political Support and Criticism

Despite the controversy, Neguise has garnered support from influential political figures, including Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem. Neguise’s political acumen and close ties with the Likud party have been beneficial to his career, even as they have made him a target for opposition. His nomination is pending approval from Ethiopia’s foreign ministry.

Advocacy for Ethiopian Jewry

Despite the divisive discussions about his past, Neguise is widely recognized for his commitment to Judaism and his advocacy for Ethiopian Jewry. He has played a significant role in facilitating the immigration of Falash Mura Ethiopians to Israel, a contentious issue within the community. Neguise has stated that his association with Christian missionaries was solely for employment purposes and has expressed regret for any misunderstandings this may have caused. Today, he is known for leading an observant Jewish lifestyle.