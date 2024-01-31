Avis Williams: From City Council to Newton County Tax Commissioner Candidate

Avis Williams, a seasoned public servant and current member of the Oxford City Council, has declared her intent to run for the position of Newton County Tax Commissioner in the upcoming 2024 elections. Williams steps forward with confidence, armed with an extensive background in public service, deep-rooted connections within the community, and a dedicated mission to enhance the relationship between the county's citizens and the Tax Office.
From City Council to Tax Commissioner
Williams's venture into the realm of tax administration comes after two years of service on the Oxford City Council. Her experience there, she asserts, has equipped her with the vital skills and knowledge to effectively take on the role of Tax Commissioner. Her campaign comes at a time when the current Tax Commissioner, Marcus Jordan, has announced his plans to vacate the position in favor of running for chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
A Life Dedicated to Public Service
Williams's commitment to her community is not a recent development. A lifelong resident of Newton County, she boasts an impressive resume of community service and professional achievements. A proud alumna of Emory University, Williams holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry and advanced degrees in divinity. Beyond her academic accomplishments, Williams is a successful businesswoman, owning a local environmental, health, and safety consulting firm.
Deep Roots in the Community
Williams's connection to the community runs deep. She serves as the community liaison for the Putnam County Charter School System and is the founder of a local mentoring and tutoring program. She's been an active participant in the Keep Covington and Newton Beautiful committee and has chaired the Sandhill/Tex Alley Community Reunion program. Her commitment to her community was honored when she was invited to be a commencement speaker at Oxford College in 2022.
As the election approaches, with early voting starting on April 29, 2024, and concluding on May 17, 2024, Williams is prepared to meet the challenge head-on. She invites those interested in her campaign to reach out via email and join her journey towards becoming the next Newton County Tax Commissioner.