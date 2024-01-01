en English
Israel

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes

Avigdor Liberman, a prominent member of Israel’s Knesset and former defense minister, has proposed a bold strategy to stabilize the region amidst escalating tensions. He suggests that Israel should reoccupy southern Lebanon to counteract the damage caused by Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel’s northern towns. Liberman’s proposal is daring, inviting discourse on the country’s future security measures.

Israel’s Occupancy Proposition

Liberman has made a case for military occupation that mirrors the post-WWII occupation of Germany, extending potentially up to 50 years. In this plan, the Israeli military would maintain control over a significant portion of southern Lebanon, pushing the Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River. This move, he argues, would provide Israel with a buffer zone to protect against further attacks.

Liberman’s Criticism of Current Israeli Government

The outspoken Knesset member did not hold back in criticizing the current Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He expressed concern over what he perceives as the government’s inability to conclude the war in the south with Hamas or take decisive action in the north against Hezbollah.

Past and Present Israeli Occupation

Israel previously occupied southern Lebanon from 1982 until its withdrawal in 2000. The proposition to reestablish control over this territory reflects the heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The recent attacks on northern Israeli towns have heightened concerns about the country’s security and sovereignty.

Liberman’s remarks were made during the Yisrael Beytenu party’s weekly faction meeting, amid ongoing conflict and missile damage in northern Israeli towns. These remarks have sparked a flurry of debates about the future of Israel’s security strategy.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

