Aviation Minister Keyamo Stresses Worker Welfare in Alignment with President Tinubu's Renew Hope Agenda

The Nigerian Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, has emphasized the significance of focusing on aviation workers' welfare, stating that their well-being is vital for the development of the aviation sector. Delivering a keynote address at the tenth edition of the Aviation Workers' Week and Award in Abuja, Keyamo underscored that workers are indispensable partners in achieving the aviation roadmap.

Keyamo's address was in line with President Bola Tinubu's government's 'renew hope agenda' for all sectors of the economy. The theme of the event, 'Workers as Strategic Partners in Achieving the Aviation Roadmap,' resonates with the ministry's efforts to tackle challenges within the aviation industry. The Minister acknowledged the workers as vital stakeholders and assured that the ministry would take into account the resolutions of the event.

According to Keyamo, the role of workers in the aviation sector cannot be underestimated. Their contribution is pivotal in driving the growth and development of the industry. He emphasized that the workers' welfare is not just a matter of concern for the government, but also a strategic requirement for the successful implementation of the aviation roadmap.