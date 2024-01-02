en English
Bangladesh

Authoritarian Tendencies: Government’s Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government’s Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance

The current government in an unspecified country is showing authoritarian tendencies, steering towards a one-party rule, and is potentially contemplating a ban on the opposition party, BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party). This is viewed as a violation of constitutional rights and the rule of law. An escalating pattern of BNP leaders being systematically convicted, with a surge in convictions following the disruption of a major BNP rally on October 28, has raised eyebrows. The convictions are alleged to be based on fabricated charges, lacking appropriate witness statements. Peculiarly, there have been reports of deceased individuals being convicted, amplifying the argument that these actions are politically motivated. The suggestion is that despite the government’s attempts to suppress the opposition, such efforts would not succeed due to anticipated public resistance.

Questionable 12th Parliamentary Elections

The upcoming 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are under scrutiny due to a lack of actual opposition candidates and discontent among candidates from the ruling party and its alliance over nomination-related issues. Reports of suppression of opposition parties, including the arrests of BNP leaders and activists, and allegations of torture and deaths in custody have surfaced. The report also highlights election violence and the participation of law enforcement agencies and members from both sides in exerting force. The situation escalated when four people were killed in a train compartment fire, with both Awami League and BNP blaming each other for the incident.

Government’s Response

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen dismissed the BNP’s letters to the United Nations and various embassies, stating that the allegations against the government are false. He mentioned that the Bangladesh government is not upset about these letters and that the BNP is now a complaining party. Additionally, Momen welcomed 12-point recommendations from the leaders of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce for the development of business and trade in Sylhet.

Consequences of the Crackdown

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government has been hastily sentencing the opposition leaders and workers by the ‘partisan’ judges to eliminate BNP. He warned that the government will not be able to hang onto power by jailing and sentencing the BNP leaders and workers. Rizvi also accused the government and the Election Commission of staging a game in the name of the election by fielding many independent and dummy candidates. The BNP and like-minded opposition parties enforced a 36-hour road-rail-waterways blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

Bangladesh Human Rights Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

