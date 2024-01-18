Austrian Minister Warns US Election Divisiveness Benefits China

At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Austrian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, delivered a powerful address. He underscored potential repercussions of the impending U.S. election, particularly concerning the probable Republican candidate and ex-President, Donald Trump.

Democracy Under Scrutiny

Schallenberg pressed on the necessity to prevent the contentiousness of candidates from impairing the democratic process. He sounded a warning that questioning the legitimacy of the election due to controversial figures could inadvertently play into the hands of China. He proposed that China views democracy as a frailty that hinders decisive action. On the contrary, Schallenberg defended democracy as a pillar of strength.

China's Perspective Unavailable

A representative from the Chinese embassy in the U.K. was unreachable to respond to his remarks. Despite this, Schallenberg persisted in his conviction towards the U.S. constitution and its institutions to offer two legitimate and representative candidates for the electorate.

Continuity Amidst Legal Challenges

Despite Trump's legal entanglements in the wake of the January 6 riot, the former president's policies, especially his skeptical stance on China, have been carried forward in the Biden administration.

Unpredictability and Global Elections

Mark Malloch Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, broached the unpredictability of Trump's potential triumph in the election. He advised against dismissing Trump as a 'change candidate' desired by many Americans disillusioned with their economic security and prospects. The discussion also touched on the broader context of worldwide elections, with approximately 70 anticipated to occur this year. The U.S. election, often depicted in stark terms, might turn out to be more conventional than expected.