Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month

In a recent turn of events, Magnus Brunner, the Finance Minister of Austria, faced suspension of his driving license for a period of one month. The rationale behind this punitive action is linked to Brunner’s violation of the speed limit while he was at the helm of his ministerial car.

A Breach of Speed Limit

On a regular day near Dornbirn, a town in the province of Vorarlberg, Brunner was found driving his BMW at a speed exceeding the permissible limit by over 50 km/h. The incident occurred on an early Saturday morning when Brunner was on his way to a private appointment, seemingly oblivious to the temporary speed restriction in place.

Official Confirmation and Apology

Post the event, the Finance Ministry did not shy away from confirming the incident. It is noteworthy that the protocol in Austria allows ministers to use their official vehicles for private purposes. The Ministry further stated that Brunner is deeply regretful of his actions and has subsequently apologized for the same. The incident took place on a public holiday, which might be a reason why Brunner chose to drive himself.

Standard Penalty for Major Speed Violations

As per the Austrian traffic regulations, the suspension of a driving license for a month is a standard penalty for those found exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h. In light of this rule, the action against Brunner is justified. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Brunner has been involved in a traffic incident. Last year, he met with an accident in Vienna while riding an electric scooter, which resulted in a head injury. Brunner attributed this accident to a momentary lapse in attention while making a turn.