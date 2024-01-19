Australia's NT Government Revives Stalled Aboriginal Treaty Initiative

As the sands shift towards an imminent election in the Northern Territory (NT), Australia, the government breathes new life into its long-standing promise: a treaty with the Aboriginal people. This initiative, first put forth six years ago, had been gathering dust due to a seemingly inexplicable hiatus, leaving many questioning the government's commitment to the cause.

Advertisment

Stalled Progress and Unfulfilled Promises

The Treaty Commission office and the Treaty Commissioner position, established to navigate the treacherous waters of treaty negotiations, were disbanded in 2022. Subsequently, the process hit a roadblock, with no movement on recommendations from the Commission's final report. Ursula Raymond, the former deputy NT treaty commissioner, lamented the lack of progress and political will, echoing the frustration of many who awaited the fruition of this crucial undertaking.

Rebooting the Treaty Process

Advertisment

The Aboriginal Affairs Minister, Chansey Paech, attributed the delay to the national referendum on the Voice to Parliament. However, he has now announced plans to rejuvenate the treaty process. The plans include hosting treaty symposiums in Darwin and Alice Springs in April, which will serve as platforms to map out a viable path forward. The government also intends to roll out a grants program by the end of February, aimed at encouraging truth telling—a crucial step towards reconciliation.

Skepticism Amid Election Fever

While the revival of the treaty initiative is welcome news, its timing, just seven months before an NT election, raises eyebrows. The feasibility of legislating a treaty framework within such a short period is highly doubtful. The opposition Country Liberal Party, prioritizing the reform of remote local governments over establishing a treaty, adds further complexity to the situation. The government's decision to close the Treaty Commission in 2022 remains shrouded in mystery, with a Freedom of Information (FOI) request yielding heavily redacted documents. The government claims these redactions are necessary to safeguard good governance, but the NT's Information Commissioner has expressed concerns over the territory's FOI processes.

The possibility of reopening the NT Treaty Commission will be discussed at the April symposiums. The Labor Party's commitment to a treaty, a promise dating back to former Prime Minister Bob Hawke's pledge in 1988, remains unfulfilled, and this revival could serve as a litmus test for its dedication to the cause.