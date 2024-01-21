Australia's Human Rights Commitment Under Scrutiny

Australia's dedication to human rights principles has a long history, tracing back to its involvement in the drafting and endorsement of the United Nations Declaration 75 years ago. This commitment was further cemented when Australia ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 32 years later, elevating its pledge from principle to binding obligation.

Struggle to Uphold Human Rights

Today, a cloud of concern hovers over the country due to the Australian government's perceived non-compliance with ICCPR mandates, particularly in the realms of freedom of religion and expression. These fundamental freedoms, not considered under threat at the time of ratification in 1980, have seen a shift in recent decades, with mounting challenges threatening their existence.

ICCPR's Role in Safeguarding Rights

The ICCPR was crafted with a vision to make rights accessible and enforceable for individuals when denied. However, the perceived failure of the Australian government to fully implement these rights in law has raised eyebrows, leading to questions about the country's commitment to the covenant's objectives.

More than Aspirational, Rights Must be Assertable

The current situation underscores the importance of these fundamental freedoms, especially when they stand at risk of being overlooked by a nation. It emphasises the necessity for rights to be more than aspirational; they must be real, assertable, and applicable to all individuals without exception. Therefore, the Australian government's approach to human rights mandates under the ICCPR will undoubtedly remain a topic of global interest and scrutiny in the years to come.