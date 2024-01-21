Australia's Diplomatic Appointments: A Delicate Balancing Act

When Sir Henry Wotton described an ambassador as an 'honest man sent to lie abroad for his country' back in 1604, he could scarcely have envisaged the complex diplomatic landscape of the 21st century. Yet, his words still offer a pertinent lens through which to view the Australian government's approach to selecting ambassadors.

Historic Balancing Act Between Career and Political Appointments

The government holds the prerogative to decide how it will be represented in its overseas posts. Historically, this has been a choice between career diplomats and political appointees. The latter often bring a diverse range of skills and networks to the table, and there have been numerous examples of political appointees who have excelled in diplomatic roles. One such example is former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore, who served as his country's ambassador to the United States with great distinction.

The Double-Edged Sword of Political Appointments

However, the practice of appointing political figures to ambassadorial roles can sometimes lead to issues. It's not uncommon to see unqualified individuals occupying these critical posts, causing potential damage to Australia's diplomatic efforts. This is a challenge that career diplomats often face. They must compete against political nominees for posts, and their career paths can be disrupted by these appointments.

Protecting Career Diplomats

One potential solution could be the implementation of an informal quota to protect career officers. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has already indicated a policy shift towards balancing appointments in favour of those who have a proven track record in diplomacy. This approach could go a long way towards ensuring that Australia's interests are effectively represented abroad.

Broader Representation of Australia

Ultimately, the world's view of Australia is shaped by more than just its ambassadors. Cultural figures often have a significant impact on how a country is perceived internationally. As such, it's essential for the Australian government to consider a variety of representation methods in its diplomatic efforts.