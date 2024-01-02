Australia’s Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension

In a fervent call for action amidst increasing geopolitical tension, Australia’s Coalition is strongly urging for the immediate establishment of a specialist committee for Defence scrutiny. The committee, which had been recommended and agreed upon in the early part of the previous year, has yet to see the light of day, sparking concerns among the Coalition.

AUKUS Program and the Need for Oversight

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as part of the AUKUS program, have embarked on a historic defence and security partnership. With the escalating global tensions, the Coalition believes there is a critical need for adequate oversight of this program. The current arrangements, they argue, are not potent enough to effectively respond to the emerging challenges.

Promise of a Defence Committee

Back in March, the recommendation for a statutory joint committee for Defence had been made and the Government had concurred in August. However, the committee has yet to be formed. This delay in action has led to the Coalition’s insistent calls for its immediate setup.

Coalition’s Insistence Amidst Rising Tension

The Coalition argues that the existing arrangements are inadequate for the current climate of global tension. The lack of a dedicated committee for Defence scrutiny is perceived as a gaping hole in the nation’s security shield. The Coalition insists on the committee’s setup without any further delay, reinforcing that the nation’s security cannot be jeopardized.