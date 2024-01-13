Australians Express Growing Dissatisfaction with Government’s Handling of Cost of Living Crisis

Recent polling by Freshwater Strategy underscores a burgeoning disenchantment among Australians, inclusive of Labor supporters, with the government’s management of the escalating cost of living crisis. The survey portrays a grim outlook, with two-thirds of Labor voters not foreseeing any budgetary respite in the imminent six months. An overwhelming 80% of respondents are of the belief that the Prime Minister has failed to address the cost of living crisis effectively.

Criticism of Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Part of the increase in dissatisfaction stems from the controversial stage-three tax cuts. Despite the rising concerns over their impact on inflation and the overall economy, the government shows no signs of delaying or modifying these tax cuts. This steadfast approach has led to public calls for a suitably targeted cost-of-living package. Economists have expressed concern that higher income earners might not expend all of their tax cuts, further exacerbating the crisis.

Public Sentiment and Support for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Despite the mounting criticism, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese continues to retain public favor as the preferred Prime Minister. In his home suburb of Marrickville, locals laud his efforts in grappling with inflation and other challenges. The cost of living crisis resonates with the residents, with increased rent, food prices, and electricity bills being common grievances. However, they refrain from attributing their financial woes to the Prime Minister, acknowledging his attempts to mitigate the crisis.

Renewable Energy Targets and Public Concern

Adding to the public concern is the striving to meet renewable energy targets by 2030. Half of the respondents are apprehensive that this push towards renewable energy will lead to further cost increases. This sentiment starkly contrasts with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s campaign pledge to decrease energy bills.