Australians Displeased with Government’s Handling of Cost of Living Crisis

A recent Freshwater Strategy poll commissioned by The Sunday Telegraph has highlighted significant public discontent in Australia over the federal government’s handling of the country’s cost of living crisis.

The poll shows that a staggering 81% of respondents are not satisfied with the efforts of the Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

For a majority of 74% out of the 1,000 participants, the cost of living has emerged as the most pressing concern, superseding other issues like housing affordability.

From grocery prices to energy costs, interest rates, and transport expenses, Australians are feeling the pinch across various facets of daily life.

With the cost of living escalating, the poll revealed that 68% of those surveyed do not harbor faith in the Albanese government’s ability to take adequate measures to alleviate this financial burden within the next six months. Further, 51% of respondents believe that Australia is veering off course.