en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australians Displeased with Government’s Handling of Cost of Living Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Australians Displeased with Government’s Handling of Cost of Living Crisis

A recent Freshwater Strategy poll commissioned by The Sunday Telegraph has highlighted significant public discontent in Australia over the federal government’s handling of the country’s cost of living crisis.

The poll shows that a staggering 81% of respondents are not satisfied with the efforts of the Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

For a majority of 74% out of the 1,000 participants, the cost of living has emerged as the most pressing concern, superseding other issues like housing affordability.

From grocery prices to energy costs, interest rates, and transport expenses, Australians are feeling the pinch across various facets of daily life.

With the cost of living escalating, the poll revealed that 68% of those surveyed do not harbor faith in the Albanese government’s ability to take adequate measures to alleviate this financial burden within the next six months. Further, 51% of respondents believe that Australia is veering off course.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
18 mins ago
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
Sydney couple, Andrew and Kate Gordon, have transformed an everyday health routine into a million-dollar business known as Naked Rivals. The innovative idea, sparked from their daily gut health routine, has evolved into a successful venture, producing frozen citrus cubes from ‘ugly fruit’ that would have been otherwise discarded. The Birth of Naked Rivals The
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
51 mins ago
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
53 mins ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
Mackenzies Bay: A Fleeting Beach with Hidden Dangers
33 mins ago
Mackenzies Bay: A Fleeting Beach with Hidden Dangers
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
44 mins ago
Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
44 mins ago
New Era in Queensland's Transport Infrastructure: Overpasses to Replace Railway Level Crossings
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
1 min
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
2 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
3 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
7 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
12 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
12 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
15 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
16 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
19 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app