Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has hinted at the potential introduction of further cost-of-living relief measures ahead of the federal budget in May. This suggestion was made during an ABC radio interview with Raf Epstein, in response to public concerns over escalating insurance and utility bills, a byproduct of the current inflationary environment.

Government’s Response to Inflation

The Prime Minister’s comments followed those of Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who had earlier avoided committing to new cost-of-living measures during a conversation with Sky News Australia. Albanese, however, was quick to clarify that the government had already set in motion certain support schemes as of January 1, including increased payments and other initiatives aimed at public relief. He also disclosed ongoing consultations with the Treasury and the Finance Department to explore additional potential measures.

Targeted Relief Measures

Albanese underscored the necessity of delivering targeted cost-of-living relief that does not aggravate the inflation situation. Inflation has recently decelerated to 4.3 percent in the 12 months to November 2023, registering the slowest annual growth rate since January 2022. This dip in inflation heightens the likelihood of the Reserve Bank retaining the current interest rates.

Supermarkets Under Scrutiny

In parallel to these measures, the government is mulling over compelling major supermarkets to disclose any pricing discrepancies, amidst mounting dissatisfaction with their substantial profits and the rising cost-of-living crisis. This action may involve making the food and grocery code mandatory and potentially instigating a price inquiry by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to force supermarkets to unveil their payment for produce.

Insurance Growth Amid Rising Costs

Meanwhile, the Australian general insurance industry is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, escalating from $60.1 billion in 2023 to $83.9 billion in 2027. Although the increase in premiums is not anticipated to significantly impede the industry’s growth, escalating natural catastrophe losses and rising inflation pose a formidable challenge to the profitability of Australian general insurers.