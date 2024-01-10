en English
Australian PM Faces Backlash Over Handling of Released Immigration Detainees

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under fire for the Australian government’s management of convicted criminals who have been released from immigration detention. This tension comes in the wake of a High Court decision that declared indefinite immigration detention illegal. The Australian Border Force (ABF) has transitioned from weekly updates to monthly reports, further fueling the debate about the government’s transparency and control of the situation. The opposition has accused the government of secrecy and cover-ups.

The contention over the government’s transparency pertains to the delayed disclosure of information about the criminals released from immigration detention. The government has decided to limit this data to a monthly report, instead of the regular weekly updates provided initially by the ABF. This move has sparked accusations of a lack of transparency and potential cover-ups by the opposition, who have criticized the Labor party for trying to avoid scrutiny.

Accusations of Cover-ups and Non-Disclosure

As of December 7, the ABF had reported 149 former detainees being released into the community. However, on January 8, the ABF ceased publishing the numbers, stating that these details would be included in a separate monthly immigration report. This abrupt cessation has led James Paterson, the shadow home affairs minister, to accuse the government of a cover-up. He suggests that the Labor party is attempting to dodge scrutiny over this contentious issue.

Albanese responded by confirming that there had been no policy change from the previous government. He stated that the information would be provided in the same manner as before, but admitted to not knowing the current number of released detainees. He referred to the forthcoming monthly immigration report for future details.

Concerns Over Delayed Information and Community Safety

The most recent report, which covers October 2023, was only published in late December, indicating a potential delay in the release of information. This delay further inflames the controversy surrounding the government’s transparency and the safety of the community. Furthermore, the government has discontinued reporting state-level crimes committed by the released individuals, transferring this responsibility to the state authorities.

Paterson criticized the government for this lack of transparency and called on the Prime Minister to ensure the safety of the community. In response, Albanese defended the government’s approach, stating that crimes committed against Commonwealth law would be reported transparently, while state-level crimes would be the responsibility of state authorities.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

