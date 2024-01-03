en English
Australia

Australian Parliament Disorder on the Rise Under New Leadership

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ascendancy, the Australian parliament has been marked by an increase in disorderly behavior, with federal Members of Parliament (MPs) ejected from the question time on a whopping 118 occasions. The data starkly reveals that respectful conduct in parliament is yet to see an upswing under the new leadership.

Opposition MPs Bear the Brunt

The statistics bring to light that a significant 83 percent of the ejections involved MPs from the opposition. The MPs most frequently shown the door during question time include Michael Sukkar, the Coalition’s spokesman for social services, and Tony Pasin, a Liberal backbencher, each having been ejected 15 times. Other MPs who have faced ejections comprise Coalition backbenchers Henry Pike and Garth Hamilton, with nine ejections each, as well as Coalition frontbencher Ted O’Brien and Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley with seven and six ejections, respectively.

Parliamentary Standards Commission Delayed

Further fueling frustrations is the significant delay in launching an independent commission intended to oversee parliamentary standards. The commission, a promise made by the Labor party, has now been pushed back until at least October. This delay in enhancing parliamentary accountability has been a source of disquiet among crossbenchers.

Prime Minister Albanese’s Role

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed disappointment at the current parliamentary climate, and has been actively involved in attempts to address the situation. He has ordered an inquiry into why 20-year-old Cabinet documents relating to Australia joining the United States-led Iraq invasion remain secret, appointing a retired public servant to investigate possible political cover-ups. With the next federal election due to be held by May 2025, it remains to be seen how these ongoing issues will impact the political landscape.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

