Australia

Australian Open Takes Stand against Political Protests Ahead of Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Australian Open Takes Stand against Political Protests Ahead of Tournament

As the Australian Open gears up for another year of thrilling tennis, a stern warning has been issued to potential spectators.

Tennis Australia and the Victorian Labor government have cautioned against using the prestigious event as a platform for political protests.

The warning comes in the wake of a recent disruption by pro-Palestinian activists at a major event in Melbourne, which has raised concerns over the potential for similar incidents at the forthcoming tournament.

Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos made his stance clear during an interview.

While acknowledging the impassioned convictions involved, he emphasized that the Australian Open is not an appropriate venue for capturing international attention for political causes.

The minister stressed the importance of the event as a celebration of tennis and not a stage for political discourse.

Australia
