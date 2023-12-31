Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

Australia is ushering in the New Year with a wave of law changes impacting federal, state, and territory levels. The Albanese government is at the helm, introducing a series of reforms that will alter the landscape of welfare payments, Medicare safety net, and vaping regulations.

Enhanced Welfare Payments and Medicare Safety Net

Centrelink payments are set to increase for over 930,000 Australians. This includes a rise in youth allowance, Austudy, and the disability support pension. The Medicare safety net is being indexed higher, aligning with inflation, which will result in a greater threshold for out-of-hospital medical expenses before higher rebates apply. Additionally, the Work Bonus limit for pensioners is being increased, allowing single pensioners and couples to earn more before it impacts their pension income test.

Reduction in Prescription Costs and Vaping Regulations

Significant changes are also coming to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), with a 29 percent reduction in the cost of prescriptions. A major public health initiative being introduced is the federal ban on disposable vapes containing nicotine, unless they serve a medical purpose for quitting smoking. This includes restrictions on packaging and flavors for pharmaceutical vapes, and there are talks of expanding anti-smoking laws to include vaping in workplaces.

State-Level Reforms

At the state level, Victoria is taking significant strides towards sustainability. New homes requiring planning permits will no longer be allowed to have gas connections, in an attempt to reduce fossil fuel usage. Additionally, a temporary land tax surcharge is being introduced for the next decade, with exemptions for family homes.

EPBC Act Overhaul and Statutory Declarations Act Changes

The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act) is undergoing a makeover after a review in 2020. The Federal government aims to avoid biodiversity decline with this overhaul. Additionally, changes to the Statutory Declarations Act 1959 are now in effect, allowing for new ways to make a Commonwealth statutory declaration. This includes the option to make declarations with a witness either in-person or remotely over video link. A digital option through myGov will also be available from 2024.