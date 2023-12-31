en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes

As the world rings in the New Year, Australia ushers in an array of sweeping regulatory changes that will redefine its societal landscape. The changes range from stringent anti-vaping laws to increased welfare payments and an innovative road toll cap, all aimed at enhancing the nation’s health, economy, and environmental sustainability.

Strict Anti-Vaping Laws

Effective January 1, 2024, Australia imposes a comprehensive ban on the importation of disposable nicotine vapes, making it one of the most rigorous anti-vaping regulations globally. With the rising concern over the health implications of vaping, especially within school communities, this initiative restricts vaping to doctor-prescribed pharmaceutical vapes. Additionally, it tightens the controls on their packaging and flavors, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public health.

(Read Also: Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain)

Welfare Payments Increase

In a bid to cushion the cost of living changes, welfare payments are set to rise by 6%, benefiting over 936,000 Australians receiving youth, student, or carer support. This indexation reflects the government’s determination to maintain the purchasing power of these payments and offer tangible relief to those in need.

Victoria’s Ban on Natural Gas Connections

Victoria introduces a bold environmental initiative, banning natural gas connections for new homes. This move encourages the adoption of electric appliances, a cost-saving measure that aligns with the broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

(Read Also: Over 80 Australian Councils Shift Away from Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies)

New Legal and Tax Reforms

Another notable change is the application of Section 93Z of the Crimes Act 1900, which targets the incitement of violence based on discriminatory factors. This recent reform eliminates the need for initial referral to the DPP, ensuring a more streamlined approach to justice. On the economic front, Australian subsidiaries of multinational corporations will be subject to a new 15% minimum tax rate, in compliance with the OECD’s updated global business taxation framework.

New South Wales Introduces Weekly Toll Cap

Starting in New South Wales, a $60 weekly toll cap will be introduced for motorists, with the exception of certain categories such as rideshare operators and business-registered vehicles. This cap, part of a two-year trial, is slated to issue rebates through Service NSW from April 2024, offering some respite to road users in the region.

Read More

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brisbane Gears Up for Exuberant New Year's Eve Celebration Amidst Weather Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Two-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies in Hot Car in Eungella

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks

By Bijay Laxmi

ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 18 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism ...
heart comment 0
Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations: A Mixed Bag of Festivities and Tensions
John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Legacy of Fearless Journalism and Advocacy for Social Justice
John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Life Dedicated to Truth and Justice
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Latest Headlines
World News
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
1 min
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
1 min
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
2 mins
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
8 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
9 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
11 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
13 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
15 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
16 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
26 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
26 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
46 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app