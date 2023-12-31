Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes

As the world rings in the New Year, Australia ushers in an array of sweeping regulatory changes that will redefine its societal landscape. The changes range from stringent anti-vaping laws to increased welfare payments and an innovative road toll cap, all aimed at enhancing the nation’s health, economy, and environmental sustainability.

Strict Anti-Vaping Laws

Effective January 1, 2024, Australia imposes a comprehensive ban on the importation of disposable nicotine vapes, making it one of the most rigorous anti-vaping regulations globally. With the rising concern over the health implications of vaping, especially within school communities, this initiative restricts vaping to doctor-prescribed pharmaceutical vapes. Additionally, it tightens the controls on their packaging and flavors, reinforcing the government’s commitment to public health.

Welfare Payments Increase

In a bid to cushion the cost of living changes, welfare payments are set to rise by 6%, benefiting over 936,000 Australians receiving youth, student, or carer support. This indexation reflects the government’s determination to maintain the purchasing power of these payments and offer tangible relief to those in need.

Victoria’s Ban on Natural Gas Connections

Victoria introduces a bold environmental initiative, banning natural gas connections for new homes. This move encourages the adoption of electric appliances, a cost-saving measure that aligns with the broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

New Legal and Tax Reforms

Another notable change is the application of Section 93Z of the Crimes Act 1900, which targets the incitement of violence based on discriminatory factors. This recent reform eliminates the need for initial referral to the DPP, ensuring a more streamlined approach to justice. On the economic front, Australian subsidiaries of multinational corporations will be subject to a new 15% minimum tax rate, in compliance with the OECD’s updated global business taxation framework.

New South Wales Introduces Weekly Toll Cap

Starting in New South Wales, a $60 weekly toll cap will be introduced for motorists, with the exception of certain categories such as rideshare operators and business-registered vehicles. This cap, part of a two-year trial, is slated to issue rebates through Service NSW from April 2024, offering some respite to road users in the region.

