Australia News Roundup: PM Albanese on Tax Cuts and Gaza, AFP's Drug Bust, and More

The new year kickstarted with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appearing as the inaugural guest on the Triple J Hack radio program. He articulated his views on the revised stage 3 tax cuts and the Australian government's stance on the Gaza conflict. The new tax changes promise a better outcome for the majority of taxpayers aged 18-24, with 98% due to receive a larger tax cut that averages around $1000.

Australian Government's Response to Gaza Conflict

Albanese also touched upon the decision to temporarily halt funding to the UNRWA following allegations of staff involvement in the Hamas attacks. The move is a bid to ensure that the funds are channeled towards the intended beneficiaries. However, the Australian government continues to extend its support to the Palestinians via different agencies.

Significant Drug Seizure by Australian Federal Police

In a separate incident, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) intercepted 100 kg of methamphetamine cleverly concealed within window frames in a container from Mexico. While the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed. The seized drugs, worth an estimated $90 million, could have potentially resulted in around one million street deals.

Victoria's Stand on Duck Hunting

On a different note, Victorian Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos reaffirmed that the state government has no plans to ban duck hunting. However, they are contemplating changes to protect endangered species and encourage responsible hunting practices.

Weather and Electoral Updates

Weather predictions hint at a potential return of La Nina, which may cause more flooding on Australia's east coast. Queensland is still grappling with the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, with massive efforts underway to restore electricity for thousands. In electoral news, the Australian Electoral Commission has urged voters to update their details ahead of the Dunkley federal electorate byelection, which was triggered by the unfortunate demise of Labor MP Peta Murphy and is scheduled for March 2.