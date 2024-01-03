Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change

Australia is currently grappling with a housing crisis of severe proportions, a situation that has propelled the rate of homelessness to unprecedented levels. Particularly affected are working-class households, with many individuals facing homelessness for the first time in their lives. The grim reality has led to a rising number of Australians resorting to living in temporary shelters such as tents, vans, or cars and depending on charitable organizations for basic necessities.

Escalating Homelessness Statistics

According to statistics released by Homelessness Australia in August, an alarming rate of 1,600 people per month were being thrust into homelessness. Unfortunately, this figure continues to rise, painting a bleak picture of the country’s housing scenario. The crisis has notably intensified since the Albanese Labor government assumed power in May 2022. Reports indicate a 6.2 percent increase in individuals seeking homelessness assistance between January and September 2023, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Disparity Between Wealth and Affordability

This crisis starkly contrasts with the soaring profits enjoyed by billionaire property developers and banks, underscoring the widening chasm between the wealthy and those grappling with housing affordability. The situation has been further exacerbated by rising interest rates and rent prices. Since May 2022, interest rates have been hiked 13 times, and rents have surged by 30.4 percent since July 2020.

Government Initiatives and Criticism

In September, the Greens struck a housing deal with the Labor government. The agreement involves a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, aimed at providing 30,000 ‘social and affordable’ homes over a span of five years. However, this number falls woefully short of the current need, inviting criticism for the deal’s inability to address the burgeoning demand for affordable housing.

The housing crisis in Australia goes beyond merely being a social issue; it has morphed into a political quandary that necessitates the implementation of a socialist program. This program would involve public ownership and democratic control of key sectors such as banking, finance, and property industries, providing a potential solution to the crisis.