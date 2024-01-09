en English
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer

Adam Creighton, The Australian’s Washington Correspondent, has shed light on a prevailing predicament for Australia concerning the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States. The dilemma originates from specific provisions in the United States National Defence Authorization Act, legislated by Congress towards the end of the preceding year. This act facilitates the conveyance of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, yet mandates the incumbent president at the time of the dispatch to attest that the undertaking will not hinder the United States’ own submarine capacities.

Republican Advisors Express Skepticism

In Creighton’s dialogues with Republican advisors, who are likely to wield considerable sway in a forthcoming Republican government, a sense of skepticism about the transfer has emerged. These consultants argue that in light of the current pace of US submarine fabrication, which is significantly trailing, transferring submarines to Australia would be imprudent at this juncture.

Second Trump Presidency: Ramifications for Australia

The report also delves into the implications of a potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency for the submarine transfer and the AUKUS agreement. It underscores the potential ramifications on Australia’s defence and foreign policy, as well as the perspectives of various experts on the matter.

AUKUS Submarine Transfer: Daunting Hurdles

The article elaborates on the formidable obstacles Australia is confronting in the AUKUS submarine transfer, including shortages, complications, and the introduction of a third nation with its own rules and budgets. It also accentuates concerns about the US Navy’s shipbuilding plan, the difficulties in the US submarine industrial base, and the escalating costs within the submarine programs of the US and UK. The article emphasizes the necessity for exceptional efforts in both the UK and the US for the success of the AUKUS alliance.

Australia Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

