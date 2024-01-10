en English
Australia

Australia Enacts Law Banning Nazi Salutes and Symbols Amid Rising Extremism

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Australia Enacts Law Banning Nazi Salutes and Symbols Amid Rising Extremism

In a move that registers its stand against the rising tide of right-wing extremism, Australia has enacted a stringent law banning the display and use of Nazi salutes and symbols. The law, which came into effect on Monday, mandates a prison sentence of up to 12 months for those found violating it.

Legislation Against Nazi Salutes and Symbols

The legislation was introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government in response to recent incidents of Nazi salutes being brandished at various rallies. These included protests against transgender rights and immigration, particularly outside the Victoria state parliament in Melbourne.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus emphasized that the law intends to prevent the glorification or profiteering from Nazi acts and symbols. This aligns Australia with over a dozen countries that have similar restrictions, offering a stark contrast to the United States, where such displays are protected under the banner of freedom of speech.

Scope and Exceptions

The Australian law specifically targets public displays of the Nazi salute, swastika, and SS-associated runes. However, it allows for certain exceptions for legitimate usage in religious, academic, educational, artistic, literary, or scientific contexts. This federal law reinforces what was already illegal under state law in certain parts of Australia.

Rise in Right-Wing Extremism

The enactment of this legislation comes amid an alarming rise in right-wing extremism, partly attributed to the internet and strict COVID-19 lockdowns. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry reported a significant increase in antisemitic incidents following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent conflict. Anti-Muslim incidents also witnessed a surge during this period.

As summed up by Dreyfus, in a multicultural nation like Australia, these measures underscore the importance of living without fear of discrimination.

Australia Law Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

