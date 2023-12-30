en English
Australia

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:58 pm EST
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

In a remarkable show of solidarity that has spanned over eleven consecutive weekends, Australia has become a stage for pro-Palestinian rallies. Demonstrators across various Australian cities, most notably Sydney, continue to gather, voicing their support for the Palestinian cause and unequivocally condemning the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

A United Stand Against ‘Gaza Genocide’

The demonstrators, united by their strong advocacy for Palestinian rights, have labeled the situation as the ‘Gaza Genocide.’ They are calling for an immediate cease-fire and the liberation of Palestine. The cries for peace echo through the streets of Melbourne, where thousands braved drizzly conditions to voice their concerns. Among the sea of protestors was Greens senator David Shoebridge, who did not mince words when condemning the Australian government’s response to the crisis.

A Global Movement of Solidarity

These protests are not isolated events but a part of a larger global movement expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The plight of the Palestinians has resonated globally, with similar rallies held in the Moroccan capital, where thousands denounced Israel’s actions in the latest war with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. These demonstrations are a testament to the collective global outcry against the violence and living conditions Palestinians face.

Calls for Action and Intervention

The protesters are urging the Australian government and the international community to intervene and help resolve the situation, ensuring the protection of human rights in the region. The crowd, estimated to be around 6,000 in Melbourne, marched in response to the conflict that has led to the tragic loss of over 21,500 Palestinian lives and the displacement of nearly 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million citizens. The rallies organized by the Palestine Action Group Sydney are a call for the government to end its complicity with what they describe as Israel’s brutal bombing and massacre of civilians in Gaza.

Australia International Relations Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

