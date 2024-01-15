en English
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has ignited renewed discussions about Australia Day, acknowledging the national public holiday, celebrated on January 26, as a “day of division.” The date signifies the landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788, a moment that marked the beginning of colonization and has since cast a long shadow over Indigenous Australians.

Avoiding Direct Answers and Respecting Diverse Views

Allan, in an interview, circumvented giving a direct answer when questioned about her support for the contentious date. Instead, she chose to express her respect for the community’s varied perspectives on the issue, thereby acknowledging the complexities entwined with the celebration of Australia Day.

Corporate Involvement and Public Sentiment

The debate over the date has been further fueled by Woolworths’ decision to halt the sale of Australia Day themed merchandise, citing a decline in demand. This move has sparked criticism from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who called for a boycott of Woolworths, and Shadow Indigenous Australians Minister Jacinta Nampijinpa Price who criticized corporates for political involvement. On the other hand, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria lauded Woolworths’ decision, asserting, “It’s about damn time.” Other supermarkets have also reacted, with Aldi choosing not to stock Australia Day merchandise, while Coles has decided to continue.

Public Opinion on Australia Day

A poll conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) revealed that 63% of respondents supported the celebration of the national day on January 26, with only 17% opposing it. Notably, there is a clear generational divide on the issue. Only 42% of Australians aged 18-24 believe that January 26 should be celebrated, despite 89% of the same age group stating they were proud to be Australian. IPA Deputy Executive Director argued that January 26 should be celebrated as it represents the establishment of modern Australia, emphasizing the need to make young Australians aware of the nation’s story.

The debate over Australia Day continues to be a touchstone of division, reflecting the nation’s struggle to reconcile its history and chart a path for the future. The differing perspectives of political leaders, corporations, and the public highlight the complexity of the issue, which continues to evolve with the country’s changing demographics and sociopolitical sentiments.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

