Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security

In a bid to uphold the global rules-based order and ensure freedom of navigation at sea, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, announced Australia’s support to strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. The media briefing held in Geelong came in the aftermath of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s confirmation of Australia’s stance on the issue.

A Collective Act of Self-Defence

The decision to support the strikes is viewed as a protective measure to safeguard global trade from the threats posed by the Houthi rebels. Richard Marles elaborated that the airstrikes were designed to disrupt and degrade the rebels’ capabilities. The joint military action, described as an act of collective self-defence, aligns with the principles of the UN Charter.

Australia Joins a Global Effort

Australia, along with 13 other nations, issued a joint statement warning the Houthi rebels. This international coalition underscores the global concern about the potential impact on trade if the threats from the rebels are left unchecked.

Defence, Diplomacy, and International Trade

The move by the Australian government highlights the interconnectedness of defence, diplomacy, and international trade. By taking a firm stand, Australia aims to secure its interests, contribute to global security, and uphold international laws.