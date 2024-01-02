Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager

Next week, the City of Austin will officially launch the application process for the city manager’s position. This was announced by Mayor Kirk Watson via the Austin City Council Message Board. The ambitious plan aims to appoint a new city manager by April, with a rigorous selection process set to take place over the coming months. The search for candidates will take a national scope, facilitated by Mosaic Public Partners, a consulting firm currently engaged with council members and stakeholders in the city.

Timeline and Process

The application window opens on January 8th and runs through February 12th. During this time, it is anticipated that a significant number of applications will be submitted, particularly towards the closing stages of the application period. Mosaic Public Partners, the consulting firm handling the recruitment process, is expected to present a list of potential candidates to the Austin City Council in March. This will set the stage for the council to further shortlist the candidates, selecting the finalists for the city manager role.

Mayor’s Reform Agenda

Mayor Kirk Watson is embarking on a reform agenda in 2024, with a focus on revising the police contract, addressing housing supply and affordability, and implementing changes to city departments and staffing. The mayor is also paying special attention to public safety. In line with these reforms, McKinsey & Co. was hired to analyze the Development Services Department of the city, and the HOME initiative was launched to tackle housing supply and affordability.

Stabilization after the Storm

Following the February ice storm, Mayor Watson stressed the need for the city government to bring about changes and stabilization. This includes a reorganization of departments and staffing, particularly in areas such as development services, homeless strategy, and public safety. Watson also emphasized the importance of reaching a contract agreement with the Austin Police Association union, which led to the introduction of a temporary pay package for officers. The city’s Development Services Department is currently being analyzed by consultants McKinsey & Co.