en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Auon’tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Auon’tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit

Auon’tai Anderson, former Vice President of Denver Public Schools, has pulled out of the race for Colorado’s House District 8. The decision to suspend his campaign, announced in early January, is an effort to prevent a split vote in the Democratic primary due to the presence of multiple Black candidates, which could potentially jeopardize the historically Black representation in the district.

Preserving Historical Black Representation

Anderson’s campaign for the state legislature, initially launched in June, ran alongside his decision not to seek reelection for the Denver School Board. His recent withdrawal, however, highlights his commitment to preserving the legacy of Black leadership in Colorado’s House District 8. The district, known for its historical Black representation, risks losing this due to the presence of several Black candidates in the primary.

A New Focus: The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education

Following his withdrawal from the race, Anderson has shifted his efforts towards a new cause: The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education. This nonprofit organization, which he founded, is dedicated to addressing educational disparities affecting Black students, advocating for an inclusive curriculum, and supporting marginalized communities in their pursuit of local school board positions. Among the founding board of the Center is Colorado Representative Regina English, a notable figure in the local community.

A Controversial Political Tenure

Despite his contributions to the community, Anderson’s political tenure has not been without controversy. During his time on the Denver School Board, he faced allegations of sexual assault. Though these allegations were deemed unsubstantiated after an investigation, the inquiry did reveal inappropriate behavior, leading to his censure.

The race for House District 8 remains competitive with six candidates still vying for the position: Kwon Atlas, Victor Bencomo, Christi Devoe, Lindsay Gilchrist, Dylan Morgan, and Sharron Pettiford. As of now, no Republican candidates have filed to run.

0
Education Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
9 mins ago
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
As a severe weather front loomed over North Carolina, local school systems were forced to make difficult decisions regarding school operations. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System (WSFCS) found itself in the eye of the storm, its decision-making process scrutinized by anxious parents in the WSFCS Parent Support Facebook group. The debate heated up when Leah
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
16 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud
16 mins ago
Minority Status of Educational Institutions Not Affected by State Regulation: Chief Justice Chandrachud
New Chair in Honor of Dattopant Thengadi Set to Propel Economic Research
10 mins ago
New Chair in Honor of Dattopant Thengadi Set to Propel Economic Research
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
13 mins ago
Kala Utsav Connects India's Cultural Diversity: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
14 mins ago
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
28 seconds
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
39 seconds
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
46 seconds
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
55 seconds
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
1 min
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
2 mins
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
2 mins
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
3 mins
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
3 mins
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
33 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app