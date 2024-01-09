Auon’tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit

Auon’tai Anderson, former Vice President of Denver Public Schools, has pulled out of the race for Colorado’s House District 8. The decision to suspend his campaign, announced in early January, is an effort to prevent a split vote in the Democratic primary due to the presence of multiple Black candidates, which could potentially jeopardize the historically Black representation in the district.

Preserving Historical Black Representation

Anderson’s campaign for the state legislature, initially launched in June, ran alongside his decision not to seek reelection for the Denver School Board. His recent withdrawal, however, highlights his commitment to preserving the legacy of Black leadership in Colorado’s House District 8. The district, known for its historical Black representation, risks losing this due to the presence of several Black candidates in the primary.

A New Focus: The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education

Following his withdrawal from the race, Anderson has shifted his efforts towards a new cause: The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education. This nonprofit organization, which he founded, is dedicated to addressing educational disparities affecting Black students, advocating for an inclusive curriculum, and supporting marginalized communities in their pursuit of local school board positions. Among the founding board of the Center is Colorado Representative Regina English, a notable figure in the local community.

A Controversial Political Tenure

Despite his contributions to the community, Anderson’s political tenure has not been without controversy. During his time on the Denver School Board, he faced allegations of sexual assault. Though these allegations were deemed unsubstantiated after an investigation, the inquiry did reveal inappropriate behavior, leading to his censure.

The race for House District 8 remains competitive with six candidates still vying for the position: Kwon Atlas, Victor Bencomo, Christi Devoe, Lindsay Gilchrist, Dylan Morgan, and Sharron Pettiford. As of now, no Republican candidates have filed to run.