Audit Uncovers Missing Funds at Webster County Public Health Department

Imagine entrusting your health and well-being to a local institution, only to discover that not all is as it seems behind the scenes. This is the unsettling reality for the residents of Webster County, where an audit has revealed a disturbing mishandling of funds within their Public Health Department. At the heart of this controversy is approximately $24,000 in cash that has mysteriously disappeared, alongside other financial irregularities that point to a significant breach of trust and procedure.

The Discovery of Missing Funds

It all began with allegations of improper billing, prompting a meticulous financial review by the Iowa State Auditor's Office. This investigation unearthed that the former Public Health Director, Kari Prescott, had been keeping a bank bag in her desk. This bag was meant for cash payments from patients for services like immunizations and tuberculosis tests, but instead of being deposited with the county treasurer as mandated, the money vanished. The audit, covering July 2016 through May 2022, also exposed about $29,000 paid to a department employee for family planning services without the requisite training, adding another layer of financial mismanagement to the unfolding drama.

A Trail of Questionable Expenses

Further scrutiny brought to light around $1,600 reimbursed to Prescott for undocumented mileage claims, raising questions about the extent of oversight and accountability within the department. Prescott's termination in May 2022, subsequent to an internal investigation, did little to quell the growing concerns among the community and stakeholders. Despite these revelations, no charges had been filed at the time of the audit's release, leaving many to wonder about the implications for legal and procedural justice in the case.

The case has since been referred to the Webster County Attorney's Office, the Iowa Attorney General's Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. This move underscores the severity of the findings and the urgent need for comprehensive reform within the department.